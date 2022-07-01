Queens, NYC man found rotting under couch was murdered

The man whose rotting body was found under a couch at a Queens apartment this week was stabbed to death, cops say.

Officers discovered the unidentified victim’s body around 1 p.m. Wednesday when they responded to a report of a foul odor inside an apartment on Jamaica Avenue near 77th Street in Woodhaven, authorities said. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

The city medical examiner’s office determined that the man was the victim of a homicide, and sustained multiple stab wounds to his neck and back, authorities said late Thursday.

Police believe the man had been dead for weeks because of the condition of the corpse — and the person believed to be the victim was last seen two weeks ago, law enforcement sources said.

“The body was so badly decomposed, they don’t know who it is,” a police source told The Post.

The body was found inside an apartment on Jamaica Avenue near 77th Street in Woodhaven. Google Maps

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning, and the circumstances leading up to the stabbing remain under investigation.