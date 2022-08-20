Queens man sues NYPD for Bozo the Clown 911 call

A Queens man claims a Walgreens clerk with orange and red hair called 911 on him because he said her hairdo made her look like Bozo the Clown.

Michael Howard was sitting in the photo area of the Oakland Gardens pharmacy when, he said, worker Rosetta Hardy walked toward him “in a way that made [him] believe that she wanted him to comment on her hairdo,” according to a Manhattan Supreme Court filing.

So he piped up, comparing her to the famed clown.

She called 911, claiming he’d harassed her, he charged in court papers. The NYPD responded but made no arrests, Howard said.

Howard had been coming into the Walgreens since 2018, and often had outbursts because “he was not in his right mind,” Hardy told The Post, adding that her hair was “shiny gold” at the time of the incident.

Michael Howard compared the worker’s hair to Bozo the clown. AP

During an earlier incident, she said, he had entered the store and screamed at her, allegedly calling her stupid and saying that her grandmother was going to die.

“He was infatuated with me and causing problems in the store,” she alleged.

At some time after Howard made the clown comment, the Walgreens manager banned him from the store, Hardy said. A store manager refused to comment.

Howard filed a Freedom of Information Law request to get a copy of the 911 call, which the NYPD denied. He now wants a judge to force the police to hand it over.

Howard declined to comment through his attorney Eric Rothstein.

“Whether seeking a 911 call about a Bozo The Clown comment, governmental contracts, reports, or any other agency record, anyone has the right to have a judge decide whether the government wrongfully denied their FOIL request,” Rothstein said.

A NYPD spokesperson did not respond to a message.