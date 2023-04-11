Queens hit-and-run leaves 14-year-old boy dead while riding bike

A 14-year-old boy riding a bike was struck and killed by a hit-and-run SUV driver in Queens on Monday, police said.

The cyclist was pedaling south on 21st Street in Astoria around 9:30 p.m. when he was struck by an SUV traveling the opposite direction near 21st Avenue, according to the NYPD.

The driver fled the scene after the collision, cops said. The SUV was found abandoned later Monday night, law enforcement sources said.





The teen was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.





The SUV was found abandoned but police have not reported making any arrests.

