Queens girl shot likely unintended target of gang gunfire

A 14-year-old Queens girl with a “hardworking” family was likely the unintended target of gang-related gunfire when she was shot in the neck, law enforcement sources said Thursday.

Innocent bystander Kaitlyn Lau — known by neighbors as a “great kid” with a “beautiful family” — was caught in the crossfire when a gunman possibly linked to the 1400 Crew opened fire in Fresh Meadows Wednesday, the sources said.

The unknown shooter struck Lau in the neck once and hit Ahmed Khalji, 18, in the hip, along with Rikhai Connelly, 18, in the leg on 188th Street near 186th Lane, the sources said.

A tenant of Lau’s family was floored to learn the teenager was hurt in a street beef that had likely had nothing to do with her.

“I’m definitely in shock! She’s a great kid! They’re a beautiful family. They have two kids, they’re all very hardworking, oh my God! This is very scary,” said Fedora Gurrero, 35. “I have a 10 yr old daughter. [If] this happened in this neighborhood. It can, anywhere. Oh my God.”

After the shooting, all three victims were rushed to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Ellis Kaplan

A group of teens may have been headed to the Blaze Pizzaria at around 4 p.m. when two men began yelling at them — and one of them pulled out a gun, according to law enforcement.

“I came upstairs and heard 10 or 12 shots! I looked out my window and saw the kids running, 15 or 16 of them,” witness and neighbor Patrice Fredrick, 68, told The Post Thursday. “I heard the kids yelling, ‘They shot! They shot!’

“I’m in shock because this type of stuff doesn’t happen here. I moved from Manhattan to this neighborhood because it’s quiet and safe,” she said, adding the windshield of her car was struck by a bullet during the shooting. “New York’s getting crazy! The craziness has moved in here.”

After the shooting, all three victims were rushed to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to law enforcement sources.

A man who answered the door at the sprawling home of Lau on Thursday declined to comment.

A slew of innocent bystanders have been caught in gunfire in recent months.

They include 12-year-old Kade Lewin, who was senselessly killed in East Flatbush in March and 36-year-old mom Jennifer Ynoa, who was gunned with her dog at a bodega in Bedford Stuyvesant in February.

Another bystander, Juana Esperanza, 61, was fatally shot in early April after she was caught in the crossfire of what cops said was a dispute between men over three-card monte on a Bronx street.

Earlier this week an unnamed 43-year-old woman was also shot in the leg in East Harlem earlier this week.

No arrests in Lau’s case had been made Thursday.