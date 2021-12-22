Queens getting 3 new federal COVID testing sites

Queens is getting the first three federally run coronavirus testing sites in the Big Apple, officials announced Wednesday, as complaints about long lines for swabs abound amid the city’s Omicron-fueled outbreak.

The trio of test sites are among the first to be deployed across the nation following President Biden’s speech Tuesday, during which he promised testing assistance to New York and other states hit hard by the recent surge in cases and testing demand.

“We’re grateful for the ongoing support the federal government has provided NYC during this pandemic to ensure we have the necessary resources to diagnose and treat this terrible virus,” said the chief of the city’s public hospital system, Mitch Katz.

“The impacts we’re seeing from the Omicron variant is further proof that we’re not out of the woods with COVID-19, but the additional testing capacity provided by President Biden and the CDC allows us to detect more of the infection and help New Yorkers heal and stop the spread,” he added.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The first site opened its doors Wednesday in Jackson Heights’ Travers Park.

Two more sites were set to open Thursday in Flushing’s Queens Valley Playground and East Elmhurst’s Helen Marshall Playground.