Queens doorman ‘lucky to be alive’ after terrifying pipe attack

A Hispanic doorman randomly beaten on the head with a lead pipe by a hate-spewing attacker recalled the horror to The Post on Tuesday, adding he’s just grateful he survived.

“I’m lucky to be alive. … He came out of nowhere with a pipe and just started bashing me,’’ said Maurcio Bermudez, 51, of Queens, referring to the wacko who attacked around 11 p.m. Sunday while snarling, “F–k you, Mexican!”

Bermudez, who was released from Elmhurst Hospital on Monday, said his attacker suddenly pounced on him on Roosevelt Avenue in Queens, screaming, ” ‘I hate all Spanish people.’

“He hit me so many times. He kept following me and hitting me,” the victim said of his vicious assailant, who is still in the wind.

“I had never met or even seen this guy,” Bermudez said. “He’s not from around my neighborhood in Queens.

“He was talking s–t,” Bermudez said.

Police said Bermudez’s attacker yelled racial epithets and told the victim, “I’m going to rob you. I’m going to kill you,” before running off.

A doorman was randomly beaten on the head with a lead pipe by a hate-spewing attacker at a Queens subway station. Christopher Sadowski

The case is now being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force, police said.

Bermudez suffered deep cuts to his head from the attack.

He told The Post he is still suffering from dizzy spells and needs to rest to let the wounds heal.

Additional reporting by M’Niyah Lynn