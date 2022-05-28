Queens bank thief makes off with $2,500 after passing note

Cops know what’s in this thief’s wallet.

A Queens bandit walked into a Capital One bank in Sunnyside and walked out with $2,500, police said.

The suspect, described as a light-skinned male, clad in black sweater and black hat, entered 40-20 Queens Blvd. shortly before 9:40 a.m. Saturday, passed a note to a teller and demanded money, the NYPD said.

The teller handed over the dough, police said.

Read the chilling note: “THIS IS A BANK ROBBERY. I HAVE A GUN. NO ALARM – OR I WILL SHOOT. NO DYE PACK — OR I WILL SHOOT. Give ME 100 dollar BILLS and 50 doLLAR BiLLS. I HAVE NOTHING TO LOSE.”

Police investigate the scene after the robbery in Queens. BRIGITTE STELZER

The robbery happened at a Capital One bank in Queens. BRIGITTE STELZER

The bandit, who did not display a weapon, then fled the bank without further incident, cops said. No one was injured.