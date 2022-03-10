Quasawn Williams arrested in shooting that killed NYPD school safety agent Mye Johnson

A New Jersey man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a shooting last year outside a Queens bar that left an NYPD school safety agent dead, police said.

Quasawn Williams, 29, was charged with attempted murder over the Dec. 23 mayhem in front of the Stiletto Lounge on Steinway Street near Astoria Boulevard, authorities said.

Mye Johnson, a 27-year-old safety agent, was celebrating her birthday with her twin sister when the two, along with a friend, were shot during a feud with a group outside the bar.

Johnson died from her wounds. Her sister and their friend suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police have said “multiple” suspects opened fire on the victims. It wasn’t clear what sparked the dispute.

Williams was also charged with criminal possession of a weapon. No other suspects have been arrested.