Pups rescued from flood-ravaged Kentucky find NYC families

Fifty pups from flood-ravaged Kentucky found homes in NYC this weekend thanks to a local animal rescue.

Muddy Paws in Hell’s Kitchen sprung into action to help dogs in Kentucky, which is currently devastated by floods that have left at least 25 people dead.

The group transported the dogs to the Big Apple in a special van and the pets immediately found new homes, according to CBS New York.

“It feels so good,” Stephanie Cajucom said, who is fostering a puppy Stella with Adam Lernihan.

“We’re excited to get our dog a friend for a couple of weeks,” Lernihan told the TV station.

Two other puppies, siblings Lima and Lentil, were fostered by Aneta Pazderova of Williamsburg.

“It’s a little heart attack every time you let them go, but you know, that’s the goal. That’s why I sign up for it,” she said.

The rescue group transported 50 dogs. WCBS-NY

James Jacobs carries Jack, a dog who was rescued from rising flood waters in Garrett, Kentucky. Pat McDonogh/USA Today Network/Sipa USA

Muddy Paws Rescue program director Amanda Tsai encouraged people to “foster, adopt, donate.”

Kentucky, where the pups were rescued for, has been so hard hit by floods that its governor Andy Beshear said the state will be “updating the count of how many we lost for the next several weeks.

Crews have made at least 1,432 rescues by air and boat, officials told the Lexington Herald Leader.