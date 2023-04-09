Prominent imam in Paterson, NJ, stabbed as he led Sunday morning prayers

A prominent imam was stabbed in the back while leading prayers at a mosque in Paterson, New Jersey on Sunday morning.

The imam, Sayed Elnakib, was beginning his service at the Omar Mosque on Getty Avenue in South Paterson when an unknown assailant stabbed him twice at around 6 a.m., according to The Record.

The attacker was quickly restrained by other worshippers at the service. Elnakib was taken to nearby St. Joseph’s Medical Center where he was listed in serious but stable condition.

About 200 people were at the service, which had just begun.

Police have not released the suspect’s name. It was not immediately clear what the motive was for the attack.

Authorities said the attacker was not a member of the mosque but had prayed there before, according to News12 New Jersey.

The mosque will increase security but remain open.

Paterson police officials said they expect the attacker to be charged later on Sunday.





Omar Mosque on Getty Avenue in Paterson, NJ, where an imam was stabbed on April 9, 2023. Google Maps

The city’s mayor, Andre Sayegh, told The Record that he visited the imam in the hospital and appreciated “the immediate apprehension of his assailant.”

Councilman Al Abdelaziz, who represents the neighborhood in which the attack happened, told the newspaper that the community must “come together to support one another and denounce all forms of hate and violence.”

“While it is unclear what motivated the attacker, there is no justification for violence of any kind, especially in a sacred space,” Abdelaziz said.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations of New Jersey said there were 152 anti-Muslim incidents in New Jersey last year – the highest number since it began tallying statistics.

Authorities believe the imam’s attack was an isolated attack and not a hate crime.