Professional thieves rip ATM out at NJ bank, steal thousands

Fast cash!

A crew of professional thieves ripped an ATM out of the wall of a New Jersey bank and made off with tens of thousands of dollars in cash in under 90 seconds, police said.

The heist happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday when the bank robbers used a stolen van to pull the cash machine from the cement wall and break into the ATM at a Chase Bank branch in South Brunswick, NJ, according to cops.

Police responded to the bank on Route 1 in three minutes — but the crew was already gone.

The robbers used a stolen van to pull the ATM from the wall. South Brunswick PD

The thieves took off in a second vehicle, leaving behind the stolen van, as well as $40,000 in cash, police said.

A police official said the robbers, donning masks and gloves, were well-organized pros.