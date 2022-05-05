‘Pro-Life Spider-Man’ hangs abortion banners on NY Times building

A self-proclaimed “Pro-Life Spider-Man” scaled the 52-story The New York Times building Thursday morning and hung two banners decrying abortion, according to police sources and his Instagram page.

The climber — Maison DesChamps, who chronicled his expedition on the Instagram page Pro-Life Spider-Man — appeared to have started climbing the building on Eighth Avenue near West 40th Street around 5 a.m., the sources said.

On his way up, DesChamps hung two banners on the sixth or seventh floor, according to his sources.

One, hung vertically, is blue, about 5 feet by 10 feet and reads, “ABORTION KILLS MORE THAN 911 EVERY WEEK!”

Another, hung horizontally, is white and about 7 feet by 4 feet, with an image of a fetus and calling out a specific doctor who it accuses of having “killed this baby.”

Police officials confirmed they were notified of two banners hung on the building, regarding abortion.

“Hey Instagram, I put up my banners,” DesChamps said in one Instagram clip. “No one seems to be home this early, but they’re gonna like my banner, I’ll tell you that.”

“I am pretty high up, about halfway I’d say, maybe, I don’t know,” he said. “But damn, I think I’m gonna make it up to the boss level before they figure out I’m up here. No one’s seen me yet. Kind of cool.

“Oh yeah, the city that never sleeps,” DesChamps said in another clip, as the camera panned the pre-dawn cityscape. “Well, sleep on this.”

Once the climber reached the top, he is believed to have climbed all the way down the stairs, according to police sources.

“It’s a lot easier when they let you down the elevator, let me tell you,” he said in another clip. “The stairs thing is hard. I’m tired.”

“I’m gonna be pissed if I run down all these stairs and they’re waiting for me at the bottom,” he added. “It’s gonna suck.”

But no one was waiting for him, and police were unable to confirm any arrests by the afternoon.

Just two days ago, DesChamps climbed San Francisco’s Salesforce Tower – the tallest skyscraper in California, at 1,070 feet and 61 stories, KABC reported.

DesChamps, a 22-year-old senior at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, told the outlet his goal was to raise $1 million to support anti-abortion charities and “save lives.” It’s unclear how much money he was able to raise.

“These doctors are literally killing these babies on the table and leaving them out to die,” he told the outlet. “We’re not trying to yell at women who want to have an abortion, we don’t want to blame them… we just want to let them know there are other options.”

He said he’d been planning the climb for a month, but the leak of a draft of a Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade gave him some extra motivation.