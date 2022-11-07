Pro-Eric Adams group donates $10K to Republican Lee Zeldin for governor

A group closely aligned with Mayor Eric Adams has donated $10,000 to Republican Lee Zeldin’s campaign for governor instead of incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul, The Post has learned.

The support for Zeldin comes from the political action committee Striving for a Better New York, which is headed by Adams pal the Rev. Alfred Cockfield II.

The $10,000 donation, which was wired to the Zeldin campaign by the group’s treasurer, Carmen Sterling, was posted on the state Board of Election’s website Monday night — just hours before Tuesday’s final Election Day vote.

Within two weeks of an election, campaign committees are required to report new donations within 24 hours to the state elections board.

The donation will surely raise eyebrows. Cockfield is considered one of Adams’ early supporters and confidantes, sources said.

Adams is backing fellow Democrat Hochul for governor, but political insiders told The Post that the mayor wouldn’t lose sleep if Zeldin wins because the Long Island GOP congressman would be a stronger supporter of the mayor’s crime-fighting agenda, such as an overhaul of the unpopular cashless bail law.

An organization that strongly supports Mayor Eric Adams is supporting Lee Zeldin’s election. William Farrington

The political action committee Striving for a Better New York is supporting Lee Zeldin with a $10,000 donation. Polaris

Adams, through a rep, emphasized the mayor is a strong Hochul booster and has nothing to do with the Cockfield group’s support of Zeldin.

“The Adams campaign has no connection whatsoever to this PAC. Mayor Adams strongly supports Governor Hochul for election because she will work hard to keep our state safe—and he is extremely disappointed that money would be spent to support her opponent, who would endanger us by opposing the common sense gun laws we need to reduce crime,” said Adams adviser Evan Thies.

But Zeldin welcomed the support from a group allied with Mayor Adams.

“New Yorkers of all walks of life – Republicans, Democrats and Independents are fed up with the direction of our city and state, and are supporting our rescue mission to Save Our State. I’m humbled by this outpouring of support from those of all walks of life and look forward to serving as a Governor for all New Yorkers,” Zeldin told The Post.

The Big Apple mayor is backing Hochul for governor, but there is speculation he wouldn’t mind Zeldin taking the helm either. Stefan Jeremiah for NY Post

Rev. Alfred Cockfield II is pastor of God’s Battalion of Prayer in East Flatbush, where disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo made his first public appearance in March. LinkedIn

Cockfield and Sterling declined immediate comment.

Cockfield is pastor of God’s Battalion of Prayer in East Flatbush, where disgraced ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo made his first public appearance in March after resigning over sexual harassment and misconduct accusations laid out against him last year in a stinging investigative report.

Striving for a Better New York has backed Adams’ agenda and has supported moderate Democrats for office — including donating to the campaigns of veteran Bronx Assemblyman Michael Benedetto and Long Island state Sen. Ana Kaplan.

The group also donated $4,700 to Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx).

Cockfield’s group did not donate directly to Hochul’s campaign, records show. But the group also wired $50,000 to the state Democratic Party, a source said.

The Hochul campaign declined to comment.