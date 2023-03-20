Pro-cop GOP challenger Kelly Klingman looks to topple Democratic socialist Tiffany Caban in Queens

Left-wing “Defund the Police” Democratic Councilwoman Tiffany Caban is about to get a challenge for her Astoria, Queens seat — on the turf of fellow socialist ally Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Republican mom-of-two Kelly Klingman tells The Post she will seek Caban’s ouster at the ballot box on a crime-fighting agenda that would seek to increase NYPD funding and empower first responders while promoting education choices for parents — including more charter schools.

“I’m not a politician. I’m not doing this as a stepping stone. But I’m tired of sitting on the sidelines,” Klingman, 44, the mom of 9-year-old twins, told The Post Monday.

“Public safety is my No. 1 issue. Education is No. 2.”

Klingman, who has lived in Astoria since before her twins were born in 2012, said she also wants to help small businesses in District 22 as well as solve New York’s vexing housing problems.

She claims that Caban, who ran for Queens district attorney before landing in the council, is too far to the left of Astoria constituents, particularly noting the councilwoman’s support of defunding the police and shifting taxpayer dollars elsewhere.





A Republican mom-of-two, Klingman will try to boot Caban from her spot. serhant.com

“I have a lot of people in my community who are not happy with Caban’s viewpoints, such as `defund the police,’” Klingman said.

“I support funding the police. I support working with police to come up with solutions.”

She said she supports Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to lift the cap to open more charter schools in New York City, a plan that is facing stiff resistance from state lawmakers allied with the anti-charter United Federation of Teachers.

“I’m for school choices,” said Klingman.

Klingman initially enrolled her kids in Public School 122, but then switched to Immaculate Conception, a Catholic school, after the peak of the pandemic.

That was in large part because Immaculate Conception went to a full-day of in-person classes sooner than the city public school system, which made it easier for her to work because her kids were in school and not at home.

She’s part of the new Ronald Reagan Republican in Astoria founded by Curtis Sliwa, the 2021 Republican candidate for mayor and Guardian Angels founder turned WABC radio host, who vowed to bring the fight to the heart of democratic socialism in New York City.

The Reagan club is meeting Tuesday night at the Rocco Moretto VFW Post in Astoria, where Klingman will speak and kick off her campaign.

Klingman acknowledges an uphill climb given how badly Republicans are outnumbered, though GOP candidates have picked up some council and Assembly seats in southern Brooklyn and northeast Queens in the law two election cycles — including Inna Vernikov, Vickie Paladino and Lester Chang.

“Sometimes it’s good to have different viewpoints represented,” she said.

Caban had no immediate comment on her impending challenge.





Democratic Councilwoman Tiffany Caban is getting challenged for her spot in Queens. AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

She has come under fire for backing defunding the police and putting out a guide last year urging small business owners to call 311 or other agencies instead of police when encountering people with mental illness.

Two days after she and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani released the guide, an FDNY paramedic was randomly stabbed to death on the street, allegedly by a diagnosed schizophrenic.

“We’re going into the belly of the beast of the Democratic Socialists of America in New York City,” Sliwa told The Post last month.

“We’re going to take on AOC and Caban.”

Sliwa vowed Republicans will reach out to moderate Democrats who believe the lefty pols are out of touch on issues such as crime and taxes.





Klingman said she’s a proponent of school choice. Instagram/@kellyk_nyc

A generation ago, Astoria and Long Island City were populated by Greek and Italian immigrant homeowners and represented on the council by moderate-to-conservative Democrats Peter Vallone Sr. and Jr.

Since the younger Vallone left office in 2013, the area’s demographics have shifted as younger, college-educated and tech-savvy residents with left-leaning views have moved into the sleek new condos that have sprung up across the area.

The political earthquake struck Queens in 2018, when Ocasio-Cortez defeated Rep. Joe Crowley, the then-Queens Democratic leader, in the House primary. The Democratic Socialists of America had arrived.

The following year, a leftist coalition that included Ocasio-Cortez and state Sen. Michael Gianaris forced Amazon to withdraw its plan to build a massive new East Coast headquarters in Long Island City.

Other democratic socialists — including Caban and Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani — soon took their places in City Hall and Albany.