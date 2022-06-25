Pro-choice supporters flood Union Square Park for second time

More than 300 people gathered in Union Square Park on Saturday to protest the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade.

A day after the Supreme Court sparked protests nationwide by overturning a ruling that had protected women’s rights to abortion for nearly 50 years, demonstrators gathered near the farmer’s market to denounce the decision. Many wore green bandanas, a symbol for the pro-choice movement in Latin America, while some held signs saying “Overthrow Roe? HELL NO!”

“I’m terribly upset about what’s going on in our country. I have always been an activist, and I feel it’s not my country anymore,” said protester Carol Silverman, a 79-year-old retired psychotherapist. “I’m angry. I’m frustrated. I’m not very optimistic.”

Gwen Lohse, a 17-year-old recent high school graduate, said fighting for abortion rights has no age limit.

“I’m volunteering with women, three, four times my age, and it’s so upsetting having to see them, who’ve already fought for it, work for it again,” the teen said.

Two demonstrators hold signs urging to protect “safe + legal abortions.” Robert Miller

Several protesters demanded attendants to be outraged. Robert Miller

High school students from Westchester, NY hold signs in support of abortion rights. Robert Miller

Brooklyn resident Madeline Acton (center) holds a sign depicting a bloody hanger. Robert Miller

Advocacy group Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights organized a large rally in Union Square Park. Robert Miller

“It’s really important to radicalize,” she added.

The rally was organized by the advocacy group Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights.