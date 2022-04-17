Private plane runs off runway at NJ airport, leaks jet fuel in brook

A private plane ran off of the runway while landing at Essex County airport in New Jersey Thursday, ending up in a drainage brook where it is currently leaking jet fuel, according to police.

The plane — a 2020 Citation CJ3 Plus — was making its descent to land on one of the airport’s runways when a strong crosswind kept the plane from touching down on the runway soon enough, according to the Fairfield Police Department who responded to the scene.

After traveling briefly on the runway, it continued onto a grassy area before it finally stopped in the drainage brook.

All three men on board — which included the pilot, a second in command and the plane’s owner were all uninjured. The three were attempting to get out of the plane when responders arrived, cops said.

“We are very relieved that no one was injured as a result of this incident,” said Fairfield Police Chief Anthony G. Manna in a statement.

The plane is currently leaking jet fuel into the brook, police said. The Nutley Fire Department’s Hazardous Material Unit was deployed to the scene to help the Fairfield Fire Department contain the spill.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were both notified of the accident, according to police.