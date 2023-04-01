Prisoner found dead inside Manhattan jail cell

A man in custody for a domestic incident was found dead inside his Manhattan holding cell Saturday, police said.

Officers discovered the unconscious and unresponsive 38-year-old inside the Midtown North Precinct station house jail around 2 p.m.

He was rushed to Mount Sinai West Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD.

The cause of death is still under investigation, but the man doesn’t appear to have committed suicide.

Police said the man — whose identity has not yet been released — had been arrested for a “domestic incident”