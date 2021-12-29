Primary foe Suozzi blasts Hochul over ‘scary’ Penn Station

US Rep. and candidate for governor Tom Suozzi is “scared” to walk through Penn Station because of the presence of vagrants and junkies, he said at a press conference held Wednesday to blast Gov. Kathy Hochul’s management of the transit hub.

“It’s never been this bad,” Suozzi told reporters after taking the Long Island Rail Road into the city from Manhasset. “I came here the other day, I personally was scared.”

The Nassau County Democrat said he was “concerned” that the incumbent governor does not understand commuter frustrations with the station because she is from Buffalo.

“I’m concerned that the governor has never lived in New York City. She’s never commuted on the Long Island Railroad. She’s got to come here and see this facility,” he said. “There’s literally people that are using drugs shooting up right outside. There are people aggressively approaching people right outside of this facility. It’s a scary place.”

Some New York residents avoid going to Penn Station after 7PM. Getty Images

“I know people that say they will not come into the city for dinner or for a show because they are scared to come.” he added. “I just spoke to someone yesterday who said their kids won’t come visit them out on Long Island if they have to come to Penn Station after seven o’clock at night. It’s much worse than it has ever been before.”

Suozzi’s words echoed comments by Hochul herself in October that Penn Station was “scary” and “a place that you do not want to be any longer than possible.”

Hochul’s administration is moving forward with a $7 billion land-grab and redevelopment of the area around Penn, which the state claims is necessary to fund renovations to the station itself.

The MTA hopes to receive more attention to increase policing and provide the homeless with resources. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Hochul’s administration is moving forward with a $7 billion land-grab and redevelopment around Penn Station. Getty Images

Commuters encounter aggressive homeless people when leaving the train station. Bloomberg via Getty Images

The governor’s office declined to comment. A spokeswoman referred The Post to the MTA, which said in a statement that Suozzi should redirect his call to action towards city government and Mayor-elect Eric Adams.

“The MTA is glad that Congressman Suozzi supports fixing Penn Station and has now joined the MTA’s repeated calls for the City of New York to give more attention to policing the area around Penn and to assign more mental health and homeless services professionals to the station,” MTA Chief of External Relations John McCarthy said in a statement.