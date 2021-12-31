Pricey NYC apartment with shower in living room stuns TikTok

Imagine lounging in your New York City living room — relaxing on a couch that can face a fireplace with a handsome wooden mantel.

You look to your left and see a shower. Yes, a shower in your living room.

The cherry on top: There’s a towel rack right off to the side.

A new video showing this cramped layout — in a city apartment that asks a striking sum in monthly rent — has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip of the dismal dwelling easily nabbed north of 1.6 million views among onlookers left perplexed by the arrangement.

“When you pay $2,200 [per month] and have to shower in the living room,” wrote real-estate agent Claudia Degteva in the caption of the video, which has also earned roughly 135,000 likes since Thursday and about 2,300 shares.

The shower, tucked into a corner of the living room, has a glass door. TikTok

It’s not clear where in New York City the unit is located. But for all its downfalls, it does seem to also have plenty of normal features to offer its next tenant.

The living space itself is large and well-lit thanks to two oversize windows that appear to face the street. Just behind it, there’s a roomy kitchen with decent counter space and cupboard storage. And just behind the kitchen, there’s an apparent bedroom with an exposed brick wall and — thanks to the shower being in the living room — a half bathroom with a toilet.

Off to the other side of the shower, the living room has a handsome fireplace with a wooden mantel. TikTok

Still, despite the perks of the space, Degteva’s commenters weren’t shy to share their thoughts.

“You have to entertain guests somehow,” said one viewer, while another, named Harsh, said, “new york can’t keep getting away with these god awful apartment layouts .. were the architects drunk.”

One follower replied to Harsh, saying “Landlords continue to buy buildings and split larger units into multiple small ones. I’ve seen it on newly built units.”

Complementing the shower in the living room, the apartment has a half bathroom with a toilet. TikTok

Meanwhile, one commenter asked, “why does anyone bother glamorizing NY anymore we all know they’re packed in like a pez dispender for thousands of dollars a month.”

But others, who seem to be in an Empire State of mind, didn’t really mind the quirky crib.

“You have windows so that’s kinda nice for NYC,” said one, while another chimed in with “this doesn’t [really] bother me.” But another didn’t mind the price.

“The fact I saw this and thought ‘that looks like a good deal,’” she said.