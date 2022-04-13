Pregnant woman, children victims of Brooklyn subway shooting

The victims hurt when a maniac opened fire and wreaked havoc on a rush-hour Brooklyn subway car Tuesday included a pregnant woman and children as young as 12, according to police sources and officials.

Police confirmed that 22 straphangers were hurt during the Tuesday morning bloodbath at the 36th Street D, N and R station in Sunset Park — 10 of whom were shot.

One of the victims was a 28-year-old woman who is 14 weeks pregnant, according to police sources.

The woman, who suffered a knee injury and smoke inhalation, was treated at Kings County Hospital Center, according to the sources.

Children and teens — ages 12, 13, 16 and 18 — were also hurt in the fracas, Gov. Kathy Hochul told reporters Tuesday night from Maimonides Medical Center, where many of the victims were being treated.

The shooter, disguised as a construction worker, set off smoke bombs on a Manhattan-bound N train before opening fire. Armen Armenian via REUTERS

Ten people were shot during the Sunset Park station attack. Derek French/Shutterstock

Children and teens – ages 12, 13, 16 and 18 – were hurt during the attack. Will B. Wylde via AP

Hochul recounted a “challenging encounter” with the mother of the 16-year-old victim, who just had hand surgery.

“And I thank God for the incredible talent of the doctors here who were able to restore life to his thumb,” she said. “And after surgery, he should be able to be discharged tomorrow, but it is a long recovery.”

“His mother does not speak English, she is Chinese, she is there alone,” Hochul added. “And it was so sad to hear her through a translator talk about her anxiety. All she has is her son and it’s just the two of them. And she does not know what she’s going to do when she leaves. So I had a long hug with her and let her know that we send the love of all New Yorkers.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul visited Maimonides Medical Center, where many of the victims were being treated. Marc A. Hermann/Metropolitan Transportation Authority

One of the victims was a 28-year-old woman who is 14 weeks pregnant. Daniel William McKnight

A victim is taken to an ambulance after the attack at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn. Robert Mecea

The governor said she also met the 18-year-old victim, “a young Latino man who was a student at Borough of Manhattan Community College.”

“He was on his way to school, and he was awaiting his surgery on an injury,” she said. “It was either a bullet wound, or a shrapnel wound. I had a chance to talk to the doctors about his condition, but he was able to communicate with me.”

“He seems to be doing well and he’s in very good spirits, as well as his mother and grandmother who are there as well,” she said.

Frank R. James has been identified as a suspect in the shooting. NYPD via AP

Frank R. James rented a U-Haul van tied to the subway station attack. John Minchillo/AP

Those who were shot included three women between the ages of 41 and 49, and seven males between the ages of 15 and 41, the NYPD said Wednesday morning.

It is was not immediately clear how the pregnant woman, or the youngest victims, were hurt during the chilling commute.

The shooter, disguised as a construction worker, set off smoke bombs on a Manhattan-bound N train before opening fire on innocent straphangers just before 8:30 a.m., police said.

Commuters return to the 36th Street subway station the morning after the attack. Brendan McDermid/REUTERS

NYPD officers patrol platforms at the 36th Street subway station one day after the shooting. John Minchillo/AP

Officials on Tuesday evening identified Frank R. James, 62, as a “person of interest” in the shooting. On Wednesday morning, his status in the investigation was upgraded to “suspect.”

James rented a U-Haul van tied to the N train attack, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS or log onto the CrimeStoppers website.