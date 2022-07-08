Pregnant woman beaten with wrench in broad-daylight NYC attack

A stranger brutally beat a pregnant woman with a wrench in a broad-daylight Bronx attack, shocking video released early Friday shows.
The footage – released by the NYPD – shows the suspect confronting the 26-year-old woman in the middle of the street on Grand Concourse near East Fordham Road around 5:20 p.m. Monday, and pushing her up against a parked car.
He can then be seen repeatedly whacking the victim in the head with the metal tool.
He later got into a silver BMW as a crowd gathered, some surrounding the injured victim.
The attacker took off in the BMW, and the victim was taken to St. Barnabas in stable condition, with a severe cut on her head.
Cops were still looking for the attacker Friday.
The motive for the assault was not immediately known.