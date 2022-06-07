Prakash Churaman, cleared in 2014 murder case, to sue NYC

A man who spent years behind bars before he was cleared of charges in a murder case intends to sue the city for $25 million — claiming cops coerced a false confession from him when he was a teenager, The Post has learned.

Prakash Churaman, 22, on Monday filed a Notice of Claim with the city Comptroller’s Office – the legal precursor to suing the city – for false arrest, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution, denial of a fair trial and other related claims.

It came after the Queens District Attorney’s Office earlier on Monday dropped charges against Churaman for the 2014 murder of Taquane Clark, 21, in Jamaica.

Churaman — who has long tried to clear his name — was 15 when he was arrested and spent roughly six years in custody, including on Rikers Island, in state prison and most recently on house arrest.

He was found guilty in 2018 but an appeals court overturned the conviction in 2020, finding that a judge should have allowed him to call an expert witness to testify about false confessions.

The case had been headed to retrial in a few weeks, before prosecutors dropped the charges.

Churaman, now 22, was arrested at age 15 and spent about 6 years in custody. Free Prakash Alliance

Churaman, now 22, says that while he’s relieved that he’s finally been cleared seven years later, “there is still a lot of justice that I’m seeking.”

“No amount of money that the government compensates me with will ever bring back the time that they stole from me,” Churaman told The Post Tuesday, adding it also can’t take away, “the horrifying traumatizing experiences that I was forced to endure.”

“There is no price tag for my life, for my freedom, for my childhood. None whatsoever,” he said.

The notice of claim says that two NYPD cops, “interrogated, lied to, [and] manipulated” Churaman “ultimately extracting a coerced false confession.”

“Defendant officers transmitted false allegations and related factual omissions to the Queens County District Attorney’s Office, resulting in the criminal prosecution of [Churaman] in the absence of probable cause for felony murder,” the papers allege.

During his years behind bars, Churaman was “forced to endure inhumane and horrific conditions as a child among men,” the documents allege.

Churaman also has a 6-month-old son. Gabriella Bass

Churaman tried to kill himself twice while locked up, the papers say.

“I was really in some very dark moments sitting in my cell helpless,” Churaman said.

“I’m never going to forget those days, those months, those years,” he added. “Those are the very moments that led to me trying to take my life.”

Churaman – who had no idea the DA’s office was going to drop the charges Monday – said he’s in “disbelief.”

Churaman spent some of his time behind bars at Rikers Island. Gabriella Bass

“I’m excited to be outside, to be free, to be on a sidewalk and not have to worry about anything,” he said, adding he went to a restaurant with friends and family Monday night for the first time since he was arrested.

Churaman, who has a 6-month-old son and a girlfriend, said he is looking forward to being able to do things with his child, including going to parks and playing catch when he’s older.

The DA’s dismissal came after Churaman’s criminal defense lawyer raised an “infancy defense” – that he was too young at the time to be charged with murder and certain other charges and that the charges either needed to be dismissed or moved to family court.

Churaman researched and discovered the statute himself while he was behind bars and insisted his lawyers look into it.

Supporters stand behind Churaman in 2021. Free Prakash Alliance

One of Churaman’s civil lawyers, Cary London, of law firm Shulman and Hill, told The Post, “Instead of responding to a motion that Prakash wrote and found case law for while at Rikers and gave to his attorney … I think the DA’s office took the easy way out and said we are not going to retry the case.”

Jason Goldman, who is also one of Churaman’s civil lawyers, said they used the infancy defense “as a way to wiggle out of it without addressing the misconduct that took place in this case.”

London added, “He should never have even been charged with the crimes he was convicted of and that’s why the civil case is so strong.”

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz issued a statement Monday blaming Churaman’s lawyers for not raising the infancy defense earlier.

Churman’s lawyer’s raised an “infancy defense,” saying he was too young at the time to be charged with murder and certain other charges. Free Prakash Alliance

“The people continued to maintain defendant’s guilt,” Katz said in the statement.

“Due to defendant’s age now, prosecution in Family Court is no longer an option,” Katz said. “As a result, the counts must be dismissed.”

Reps in the DA’s office declined to comment specifically on the notice of claim.

A rep with the NYPD said the department “will review the lawsuit if and when we are served.”

The city Law Department declined to comment.

Additional reporting by Craig McCarthy