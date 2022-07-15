PR Mayor Romero backs de Blasio for Congress

San Juan, Puerto Rico Mayor Miguel Romero is diving head first into New York politics — endorsing former mayor Bill de Blasio in his bid for Congress.

Romero and de Blasio worked together on cultural exchange, public safety and emergency preparedness programs last year when de Blasio was still mayor.

He will stump with de Blasio in both the Manhattan and Brooklyn portions of the 10th congressional district on Sunday.

The Latino vote could be crucial in determining the winner of a crowded race with more than ten candidates. About one in seven voters in the district that stretches from lower Manhattan through brownstone Brooklyn, Sunset Park and Borough Park is Hispanic.

The Lower East Side and Sunset Park have considerable Latino populations.

De Blasio and other candidates are fighting for Latino votes with Councilwoman Carlina Rivera, whose mother is from Puerto Rican.

The former mayor and Miguel Alberto Romero Lugo worked together last year when de Blasio was still mayor. Stefan Jeremiah for New York Post

Rivera has deep ties in the Latino community and is backed by Rep. Nydia Velazquez and the powerful health care workers union, SEIU Local 1199, which has a huge Hispanic membership. She also recently was endorsed by the Jim Owles Liberal LGBT Democratic Club.

But Romero described de Blasio as a strong leader who is a friend of Puerto Rico.

“Bill’s leadership as mayor of New York City set an example for progressive governance and delivering for everyday working people that we have tried to emulate in San Juan, Puerto Rico,” Romero said in a statement provided by the de Blasio campaign.

“I am confident that his experience and knowledge will serve the people of his district well in Congress. With Bill de Blasio, I know that the people of Puerto Rico will have a champion in Washington they can trust; a Congressperson who will defend the rights of all peoples and fight for what is just and equitable.”

De Blasio said he was “incredibly grateful” for Romero’s support.

“As mayors, Miguel Romero and I have been on the frontlines of the challenges in our communities the last few years,” the former Big Apple mayor said.

Romero described de Blasio as a strong leader. facebook.com/miguelromero51

“New York City and San Juan, Puerto Rico have both had to fight back against COVID and the effects of climate change, so Mayor Miguel Romero’s support means the world to me as we tackle these challenges at a national level in Washington.”

Romero will greet parishioners with de Blasio outside Our Lady of Perpetual Church on 59th Street in Brooklyn Sunday morning, stroll along Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park, and visit the Jacob Riis Houses in Manhattan’s East Village.