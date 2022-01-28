Powerful winter storm could dump a foot of snow on Big Apple

A powerful winter storm is expected to bury the Big Apple with up to a foot of snow this weekend — while blizzard conditions will slam southern New England, where up to 42 inches could fall, forecasters said Friday.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for New York City and southeastern New York, as well as in Long Island, much of New Jersey and southeastern Pennsylvania ahead of the powerful nor’easter expected to wreak havoc in the region beginning late Friday, AccuWeather forecasters said.

In New York City, steady snow will start falling sometime after 9 p.m. Friday and intensify early Saturday, likely remaining heavy before tapering off in the afternoon, AccuWeather meteorologist Mike Doll told The Post.

All told, the city is expected to get 8 to 12 inches.

“Travel is going to be extremely difficult,” Doll said. “This is a situation where the snow is going to be piling up, especially across central and eastern Long Island and into New England.”

Strong winds with gusts in excess of 40 mph will also cause snowdrifts throughout the region. The nor’easter could produce snowfall rates up to 3 to 4 inches per hour on Long Island — where up to 2 feet could fall, with higher amounts expected to the east, Doll said.

Strong winds may cause major snowdrifts in New York City. Getty Images

Boston and the rest of New England, meanwhile, is believed to be in line to get the brunt of the storm — and could see more than 3 feet before the storm leaves the area.

Boston could get up to 2 feet, while 42 inches of snow is not out of the question in other major cities along the East Coast, including Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; and Portland, Maine. Travel in those areas will be especially challenging, Doll said.

“I don’t think we can overstate this enough: There’s potential for very heavy snowfall rates and the fact is, there’s a danger if people are out on the roads across the region tomorrow,” Doll said. “They could get stuck.”

In New York City, steady snow will start falling sometime after 9 p.m. Friday. Getty Images

If the nor’easter tracks as little as 50 miles farther west than current projections, expected snow totals in cities like New York, Philadelphia and Ocean City, Maryland — where 3 to 6 inches is already expected — could double, AccuWeather said in its latest forecast.

But if the opposite occurs and the storm tracks 50 miles farther to the east, AccuWeather predicts snowfall in these areas could be halved instead.

“We’re still poring over data, it’s still a bit of a fluid situation,” Doll said early Friday. “It’s possible we might start talking about a solid foot in New York, but right now we’re expecting 8 to 12 inches.”

In northwestern New Jersey, just several inches could fall, although the bulk of the state is expected to see 4 to 8 inches. The state’s coastline, however, could get rocked with up to 18 inches, Doll said.

Some parts of eastern Connecticut, where blizzard conditions are also expected, could get as much as 3 feet of snow.

After leaving the tri-state region early Saturday evening, the intense nor’easter will leave frigid temps and strong winds throughout New York and surrounding suburbs in its wake — with a high temp of just 22 degrees.

Forecasters predict it’ll be slightly warmer Sunday, with a high of 28.