Possible squatter killed in early-morning NYC blaze: cops

A woman believed to be a squatter was killed as a blaze swept through a Brooklyn building early Friday, authorities said.
The fire broke out just before 4 a.m. on the third floor of the apartment complex on Van Siclen Avenue near Fulton Street in Cypress Hills, the FDNY said.
Once firefighters extinguished the blaze, the unidentified woman was discovered unconscious and unresponsive inside a second-floor apartment, police said.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Another person suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention, the FDNY said.
A dozen units, with 60 fire and EMS personnel, responded to the scene.
The cause of the blaze remained under investigation later in the morning.