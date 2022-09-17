Portrait of Queen Elizabeth II hangs in Park Avenue law office

A long-lost portrait of Queen Elizabeth II is hanging in a Park Avenue law office.

The 1954 artwork by prominent portrait painter Frank Slater, an Englishman who also depicted Alfred Hitchcock, was done to honor the Queen’s coronation a year earlier.

The painting, which is owned by the Canadian Association of New York, had been in storage for years until the past president of the group, who is also a partner at Dunnington, Bartholow & Miller, rescued it from a dusty storage unit.

It shows a young Elizabeth seated, wearing a crown and a white, off-the-shoulder gown with a blue sash. The firm paid to restore it to its original glory to celebrate the monarch’s 70th anniversary on the throne this year.

Queen Elizabeth, who died Sept. 8, is lying in state in London ahead of a planned state funeral Monday.

A video of the Queen Mother’s 1954 visit to New York, which was to be followed by a trip to Canada, showed the Queen Mother present at the unveiling of the portrait at the Canadian Association of New York. Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1952.

The Queen Mother was present at the unveiling of the portrait at the Canadian Association of New York in 1954.

The Queen Mother is seen arriving at the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel for a reception and dinner.



Ray Dowd, a partner in the law firm, told The Post that while Elizabeth II is probably “one of the most portrayed women in the world,” this portrait is an exceptionally skilled one.

Dowd said his firm plans more private viewings of the portrait.