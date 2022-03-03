Poop attack perp bragged on Facebook about getting out without bail

The career criminal charged in the Bronx feces attack bragged on social media about getting out of jail with no bail and boasted that he’d shoot anything he could get his “f—king hands on.”

“The feces scenario should keep every female in their right mind away from me,” Frank Abrokwa, 37, mumbles in a four-minute Facebook video posted Thursday morning.

The alleged poopetrator was referring to the vile Feb. 21 attack in which he smeared his own crap on a woman on a subway platform in the Bronx after she rebuffed him, according to prosecutors.

Abrokwa, who was charged with reckless endangerment, assault, menacing, harassment and disorderly conduct in that case, was released without bail — because state law prohibits cash bail from being set on any of the charges.

Abrokwa was also let go a second time Wednesday on hate-crime charges stemming from a September incident in Brooklyn.

Suspect Frank Abrokwa bragged on Facebook about about getting released without bail. Wayne Carrington for NY Post

Just before Abrokwa’s bust Monday in the crap slap, he appeared to taunt law enforcement on Facebook.

“NYDOC knows how I play,” he wrote. “I’m not posting Bail. Never Been Up North Never Will.”

Abrokwa, who is homeless, has nearly two dozen arrests dating back to 1999, including on assault charges from alleged incidents on Feb. 5 and Jan. 7. He was arraigned on both cases on Feb. 6 and cut loose on supervised release — again, because the charges are not eligible for monetary bail.

Abrokwa allegedly smeared his own feces on a woman at a Bronx subway station on February 21, 2022. DCPI

State bail law prevented cash bail for any of Abrokwa’s many charges. DCPI

His rambling cellphone video posted Thursday jumps wildly from disconnected topics and he warns critics to “come at me hard and come at me correct” or he will put them in a situation they “don’t wanna get put into.”

“I’m about to shoot some hoops,” Abrokwa says in the clip, which at one point shows the same jacket emblazoned with the covers of hip-hop magazines that he was wearing when he was arrested at his homeless shelter Monday. “If you want to play some ball, step on the court. If you want to play some baseball, step on the court.

“You could bring your bat, your big gun, your machine gun, your AR, your AK … you could bring whatever handgun that you want to bring, whatever knife you want to bring, whatever chain you want to bring, because everybody knows Frank does him,” he adds.

Abrokwa has been arrested nearly two dozen times since 1999. Frank Abrokwa/Facebook He posted a video on Facebook where he talked about shooting anything he gets his hands on. Frank Abrokwa/Facebook

“I shoot anything that I get my f–king hands on, you get what I’m saying though? I like to stay positive though.”

His other bizarre Facebook posts connect demons to sleep paralysis and include strange claims like people may turn into creatures and statues and “not everyone on Earth Comes from Birth.”

Abrokwa’s release has sparked Mayor Eric Adams to renew his call to New York State lawmakers to strengthen criminal justice laws to prevent people with violent pasts from getting back out on the streets.