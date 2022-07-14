Pols want NYC officials to address subpar monkeypox response

Two top Big Apple lawmakers are demanding that Mayor Eric Adams and administration officials answer for what they are calling an “inadequate” response to the recent monkeypox outbreak.

The request comes hours following The Post reporting on frustration about City Hall’s system used for COVID-19 shots not being employed, and two days after the online one for registering to be vaccinated against the disease shut down.

Councilwoman Jennifer Gutiérrez, head of the body’s technology committee, and Councilwoman Lynn Schulman, chair of its health committee, on Thursday asked Speaker Adrienne Adams to hold an emergency oversight hearing on the problem-plagued monkeypox vaccine rollout.

“The City’s response to the monkeypox public health crisis has been wholly inadequate and deeply inequitable,” Gutiérrez — who represents parts of Ridgewood, Williamsburg and Bushwick — said in an exclusive statement to The Post.

Councilwoman Jennifer Gutiérrez blasted City Hall’s reaction to monkeypox cases as “deeply inequitable.” Paul Martinka

“Given the Mayor’s investments in reorganizing and rebranding the Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications as the Office of Technology and Innovation, it is deeply concerning that they are not leading the technological aspects of the vaccine response,” she added.

“This administration dissolved our Covid defense infrastructure as cases continue to rise, and they are approaching the issue of monkeypox seemingly without incorporating any previous learnings about the importance of a robust, widely accessible vaccine platform.”

The tally in the five boroughs hit 336 reported total cases on Wednesday — up 113 from the 223 recorded two days before. There are now five City Council members calling for hearings.

Lawmakers are calling for hearings on the monkeypox vaccine rollout. Gregory P. Mango

New Yorkers have flocked to get vaccinated against monkeypox. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Schulman — who represents Rego Park, Forest Hills and adjoining neighborhoods — declared that the spread of monkeypox “should be met with adequate supplies, communication, and resources,” while lamenting that LGBTQ New Yorkers have “once again been dealt an empty hand that we remember from the traumatic days of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.”

“The needs of the LGBTQIA+ community need to be put at the forefront so history does not repeat itself, and as Health Chair I will stand with the LGBTQIA+ community in holding the City accountable for these shortcomings and ensuring the needs of our community are appropriately addressed moving forward,” her statement continued.

The demand from the pair of council chairs comes the day after The Post reported that while City Hall last year arranged for a system, Vax4NYC, that could handle the number of Big Apple residents signing up to get inoculated against COVID-19, it had remained on the shelf during the monkeypox outbreak.

Councilwoman Lynn Schulman demands that City Hall provide resources to “the LGBTQIA+ community.” Stefan Jeremiah

Monkeypox cases have risen to more than 300 in New York City. Getty Images

Councilwoman Jennifer Gutiérrez claimed Mayor Eric Adams’ administration is not encouraging New Yorkers to get vaccinated against monkeypox. Paul Martinka

Instead, the Department of Health again chose to use vendors whose technology can’t withstand the demand for monkeypox shot appointments, causing exasperation among activists and former city officials.

The story came on the heels of the city’s computer system to register for monkeypox vaccinations melting down on Tuesday.

The site didn’t function for almost one hour after registration for shots opened, and snafus delays continued to snarl the system throughout the day.