Political left suffers big losses in NY Assembly primaries

Progressives hoping to expand their footprint in Albany at the expense of the Democratic establishment were largely disappointed by Tuesday night’s Assembly primaries.

Insurgents Samy Nemir Olivares (Brooklyn) Keron Alleyne (Brooklyn), Illapa Sairitupac (Manhattan) and Vanessa Agudelo (Hudson Valley) were defeated or behind in their races despite support from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the backing of the NYC chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Another democratic socialist, former AOC staffer Jonathan Soto, got crushed in a Bronx Assembly race after incumbent Michael Benedetto leveraged support from outside groups to paint Soto at soft on crime.

Just two of the 11 contenders backed by the lefty Working Families Party succeeded in beating Democratic incumbents, some of whom also got big bucks in the homestretch from business interests, organized labor and party leadership.

The only successes were from the WFP-endorsed MaryJane Shimsky, who beat Assemblyman Tom Abinanti in Westchester’s 92nd District, and Sarahana Shrestha — who had support from both the WFP and the DSA and defeated Assemblyman Kevin Cahill in the Hudson Valley’s 103rd District.

The DSA chapter put a brave face on the results, saying in a statement that their picks had turned in a “strong socialist showing” in the face of what they called “an aggressive campaign against socialist and progressive candidates this year by Republican donors, real estate, and the fossil fuel industry.”

Another progressive bright spot was a win for Juan Ardila in a primary for a Queens Assembly seat currently held by the retiring Cathy Nolan.

Assemblywoman Monique Chandler Waterman, who won a special election weeks ago, also beat Hercules Reid, who was backed by Mayor Eric Adams, for the second time this year.

DSA-endorsed Assembly incumbents Phara Souffrant Forrest, Marcela Mitaynes and Emily Gallagher coasted to victory in their own primaries in Brooklyn while their socialist comrade Zohran Mamdani did the same in Queens.

Democrats are expected to coast to victory over token GOP opposition in all the districts contested by the far left Tuesday night, and experts say the results suggest the party’s voters are in a moderate mood despite efforts by the political left to make winning issues out of taxing the rich and funding social services rather than police.

“The left isn’t going away, nor should they, but unlike the Republican Party, Democratic primaries tend to favor moderate candidates and that was certainly true last night,” political consultant Evan Stavisky told the Post on Wednesday.

“The left needs to understand where the majority of voters in the Democratic Party are,” added fellow consultant political consultant Jake Dilemani. “They need to meet them where they are on the issues. The power of incumbency certain plays a strong role, but in the open seats with no incumbent, the mainstream Democrat won.”