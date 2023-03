An unhinged man attacked another person with a knife inside a Bronx apartment Sunday morning — and was shot and wounded by an NYPD officer.

A 911 caller reported that a knife-wielding man was assaulting someone at a building on Grand Concourse near East Kingsbridge Road around 10 a.m., according to cops.

Officers responded and at least one of them shot the man, cops said.





The knife-wielding man is expected to recover after being shot. Citizen





The man attacked another person with a knife inside a Bronx apartment Sunday morning. Citizen





The incident happened at a building on Grand Concourse near East Kingsbridge Road around 10 a.m. Citizen

He was in stable condition and expected to recover.

The relationship between the two people in the apartment was unclear.