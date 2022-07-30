Police seek help finding suspect in apparent random NYC attack

Police are looking for a man who allegedly smashed a woman in the face on the Upper East Side earlier this month.

The victim, 27, was walking along Park Avenue when the stranger struck her in the face and fled during the seemingly random attack, which unfolded just after 6 a.m. on July 14, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital for a cut on her forehead. Police released a surveillance image of the attacker, described as 5-foot-9 with a large build and last seen wearing orange shorts, a dark colored T-shirt, white socks and Crocs.

Police are still searching for the alleged attacker. CrimeStoppers

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 and in Spanish at 1-888-577-4782.