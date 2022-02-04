Police release details in viral Palisades Parkway NY road rage video

The driver of car that’s seen in a viral video of a dramatic road-rage crash on the Palisades Parkway was treated for minor injuries and slapped with summonses, cops said.

Stony Point resident Michael Brabham, 27, was taken to a local hospital for treatment and ticketed for reckless driving and weaving in traffic, said Raymond Walter, detective sergeant first class with the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police.

Wild dashcam video of Brabham in a 2012 Honda Accord tailgating a Ford F-150 was shot near Exit 4 in Alpine, NJ just before 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 24, Walter said.

The video shows the Accord as it veers to the right onto the shoulder. The driver then tries to squeeze in between the Ford and another vehicle but the Honda loses control and veers into a rock formation on the northbound side of the parkway, then flips and overturns.

“Hopefully this video teaches other drivers, that driving aggressively or recklessly can have severe consequences,” Walter told The Post in an email. “Luckily in this particular crash there were no life threatening injuries.”

Michael Brabham was issued with summons for recklessly driving his vehicle into a rock formation on the Palisades Parkway. @racerwong.shooterwong via ViralHog

Brabham only endured minor injuries after his car smashed into rocks and flipped on the Palisades Parkway. @racerwong.shooterwong via ViralHog

Brabham admitted the accident was caused “by having a road rage incident with another vehicle,” Walter said. The video was provided to police for review, he added.