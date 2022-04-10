Police open fire at vehicle in NYC, official says

Police fired on a vehicle in Brooklyn for unknown reasons on Sunday morning, an NYPD spokesman said.

The vehicle was traveling on the Belt Parkway near Knapp Street in Sheepshead Bay around 6:40 a.m. when at least one officer fired at it, cops said.  

A police officer suffered minor injuries of an unknown nature.

Shots Fired by Police. Belt Parkway Westbound at Cropsey ave. Unknown how it started. Vehicle found at Bay 25 and Cropsey ave (Unoccupied). NFI
Further details weren’t immediately available.
Further details weren’t immediately available.

