Police open fire at vehicle in NYC, official says

Police fired on a vehicle in Brooklyn for unknown reasons on Sunday morning, an NYPD spokesman said.
The vehicle was traveling on the Belt Parkway near Knapp Street in Sheepshead Bay around 6:40 a.m. when at least one officer fired at it, cops said.
A police officer suffered minor injuries of an unknown nature.
Further details weren’t immediately available.
Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.