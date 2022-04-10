Police open fire at vehicle in NYC, official says

Police fired on a vehicle in Brooklyn for unknown reasons on Sunday morning, an NYPD spokesman said.

The vehicle was traveling on the Belt Parkway near Knapp Street in Sheepshead Bay around 6:40 a.m. when at least one officer fired at it, cops said.

A police officer suffered minor injuries of an unknown nature.

