Police officer shot on the job in Yonkers: sources

A Yonkers police officer was shot while on the job Wednesday afternoon — one week before he was set to retire, law enforcement sources said.

The detective, a member of the FBI Task Force, was shot in the abdomen during a confrontation in the area of Elm Street and Linden Street at 2:18 p.m. and taken to Jacobi Hospital, conscious and alert, sources told The Post.

A suspect was also injured and taken to a St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Yonkers, sources added.

The wounded officer, who has not been identified, has a brother who is an NYPD cop, according to sources.

He was set to retire around April 28, sources said.

Police and Yonkers city officials were planning to hold a press briefing to disclose more details at about 4 p.m., officials told The Post.

