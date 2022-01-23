Police make daring deer rescue after fawn falls through ice

A baby deer that had fallen through the ice into the frigid bay waters off Long Island was brought to safety in a bold police rescue.

The rescue took place around 4:20 p.m. in Narrow Bay, north of an ocean barrier island in Shirley, officials said.

A park ranger at Smith Point reported the deer had fallen in the 40-degree water, and Suffolk County Police Officer Robert King used an ice sled to approach the animal, according to the department.

Officers Robert Daniels and Gary Quenzer tended the line on the sled as King navigated the treacherous ice, grabbed the deer out of the water and put it onto the sled, while his partners pulled it back to shore just before 5 p.m.

The heroic cops fawned over the freezing animal, wrapping it in blankets and towels and taking it to a rescue center for treatment.