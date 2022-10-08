Police identify victim in Brooklyn stabbing death

A 22-year-old man stabbed to death in a fight outside a Brooklyn deli last month has been identified as Frederick Bolden, the NYPD said Saturday.

Bolden lived in the same Avenue M building in Canarsie as his alleged killer, Erickson Jean-Gilles, 32. Police charged Jean-Gilles with murder on Sept. 27.

The men got into a fight outside the Canarsie One Stop Market on Avenue L on Sept. 24.

A witness told The Post she saw two men arguing with one throwing a liquor bottle and “the other guy began to stab him. He was swift like he was a professional stabber.”