Police arrest driver who ran over a man while doing donuts

Police arrest driver who ran over a man while doing donuts

by

The driver accused of running over a man while doing donuts over the weekend during an illegal event in Soho surrendered to police Wednesday, cops said.

Cops didn’t immediately release the driver’s name but said charges were pending.

Christopher Brito, 23, was struck by the vehicle caught on camera doing donuts next to a crowd of bystanders in Manhattan Saturday and had to undergo multiple surgeries, his mother said.

The red car had distinctive lettering on its side that said Tyler.

Mom Jacqueline Brito, 48, told The Post her son needed to have surgery on two broken hips, his forehead and his nose.

“It’s horrible,” she said. “His forehead is broken and his nose is broken too.”

Christopher Brito has already had surgery on both arms and will be undergoing reconstructive surgery on his face as well as several others.
Screen grab from a video where Brito was run over.
Cops didn’t immediately release the driver’s name but said charges were pending.
NYPD
The driver is seen doing donuts.
The red car had distinctive lettering on its side that said Tyler.
NYPD
The driver speeds as he drives donuts.
The accident occurred at an illegal event in Manhattan.
NYPD

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.