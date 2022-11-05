Plane crashes into West Babylon cemetery, injuring two

A small plane crashed into a Long Island cemetery Saturday afternoon.
The plane went down at Beth Moses Cemetery at 1500 Wellwood Ave. in West Babylon around 1:50 p.m., Suffolk County police said.
The two people on the plane, a pilot and passenger, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.
The department said the Federal Aviation Administration was responding to the scene.
Photos from the crash site show the plane sitting perpendicular to a cemetery roadway, having knocked down bushes and headstones.
The cemetery is located about 2 miles from Republic Airport in East Farmingdale, which is used by small planes.