Pink diamond pulled from Christie’s auction at center of psychic’s scheme

This jewel heist might be a case for the Pink Panther.

A Florida psychic allegedly convinced a lovelorn soul to swipe $90 million in jewels from their wealthy boss — including a stunning 13.15-carat pink diamond, according to court papers.

And the stolen sparklers eventually ensnared an unsuspecting Manhattan diamond dealer, a lawsuit claims.

Of all the 17 stolen gems, the piece de resistance was the $35 million “Fancy Vivid Pink Diamond,” which was set to be auctioned off by Christie’s Dec. 6 before the FBI swooped in to stop sale.

The high-priced gems were secretly snagged from a safe in Doha, Qatar, in August and sent by mail to spiritual advisor John Lee in Florida and New Jersey, authorities claim.

Lee, 56, peddled his psychic services under the name 1111Giovanni1111 on the site Purple Garden, where he promised prospective customers his 1,111 angels would “help guide me to advise you,” according to his profile.

In June 2022, Lee pledged to “cleanse” the personal jewelry of a longtime customer who worked for a wealthy individual in Qatar, Florida federal prosecutors said in court documents.





The 13.15 pink diamond was allegedly stolen from its wealthy owner in Qatar by an employee — who was duped by a Florida psychic. Christies

Identified as “Victim 1,” the desperate person sent their own jewelry to Lee, who later returned it. When the cleanse didn’t wash away Victim 1’s “negative feelings,” Lee suggested extending the purification to the boss’s jewels, according to the legal filing.

So Victim 1 ducked into their employer’s safe four separate times, and was caught on video exiting with stuffed pockets, authorities contend, before shipping it all off to Lee at addresses in Davenport, Fla., and Paramus, NJ.

Lee promised to return the pricey gems during a meeting in Cannes, France a month later, but never showed, and then gaslighted the victim.

“Please stop I do not know what you were talking about I don’t think you need a psychic you need a psychiatrist,” he wrote, according to court records.

That’s when Victim 1 confessed to their boss, who is not publicly identified in legal papers.

Lee was arrested Dec. 12 in New Jersey on wire and mail fraud charges, and faces 20 years behind bars on each charge if convicted.

Meanwhile, Diamond District jeweler Zaki Salame had been working with a friend who had two pink diamonds — and wanted Salame to help shape and sell them, including the 13.15 carat stone, according to a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit.

Salame believed the pink jewels belonged to Solomon Moyal, a jeweler from Long Branch, NJ and claims Brooklyn resident Simon Alfaks allegedly convinced him to buy a 1/8 interest in the 13.15 carat diamond for $2.54 million.

It was Salame who suggested auctioning the pink diamond at Christie’s — and it was Salame who lost millions when the FBI pulled the stone ahead of the auction, he charged in the legal papers filed against Moyal and Alfaks.

The two have refused to return Salame’s payment, some of which was in the form of diamonds handed over as collateral, with the total value of Salame’s payment hitting $3.8 million, he charged in the suit.

Lee is due in court in Florida later this month.