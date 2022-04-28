Pine Valley Golf Club banned women from playing, owning homes

Women snagging a tee time at New Jersey’s Pine Valley Golf Club, which only started admitting female members last year, is still a serious long shot, state authorities said.

New Jersey Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin filed an 8-page civil rights complaint Wednesday against the iconic South Jersey course, alleging a “pattern of gender-based discrimination” at the male-dominated, 108-year-old club.

Platkin alleges Pine Valley, routinely rated as one of the top courses nationwide, banned women from becoming members or playing the course with “extremely narrow exceptions,” or accessing its facilities.

The club also barred women from owning one of the 19 homes throughout the course unless they did so with a man, Platkin said.

“Gender-based discrimination has no place in New Jersey, period,” Platkin said. “Our Division on Civil Rights is committed to rooting out unlawful discrimination and holding accountable those who violate our laws.”

Pine Valley claimed it lifted all restrictions on membership and use of facilities based on sex or gender last spring when Platkin’s office started the investigation, he said.

But as of last July, only three women were among its 700-plus members – or less than 0.5% of overall players, Platkin said.

In addition, the club’s longstanding policy of men-only memberships disqualified women from being eligible to own or lease the private homes on its land. Pine Valley has also said it no longer plans to enter into any new leases of its property, effectively preventing women from buying the homes, Plakin said.

Women are also discriminated against when it comes to hiring practices at Pine Valley, where its employees are “overwhelmingly” men. As of July 2020, the club had just six female workers – or less than 4% of staff, according to the complaint.

“Based on their job titles, the six women appear to be in positions that have little contact with club members,” the complaint states, including a bookkeeper, two dishwashers and laundry workers.

A message seeking comment from Pine Valley Golf Club’s general manager was not immediately returned early Thursday.