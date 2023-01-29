Pilot injured after small plane crashes at Connecticut airport

A pilot was injured after being ejected from a small plane that crashed at a Connecticut airport on Saturday.

The single-engine aircraft, described by the Federal Aviation Administration as a Lancair IV-P, crashed shortly after takeoff at the Hartford-Brainard Airport around 3:45 p.m., officials told NBC Connecticut.

The four-person propeller plane landed on the turf, fire officials said.

The pilot, who was the only person on board at the time, was ejected from the cockpit, firefighters said.

Officials said the pilot suffered burns and a possible fracture but was responsive after the crash. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.





The plane crashed shortly after takeoff on Jan. 28, 2023. NBCConnecticut

“Our prayers are with the injured pilot and his family, and we hope for his full recovery,” Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin told the news outlet in a statement.

The crash is being investigated by the FAA and National Transit Safety Board.