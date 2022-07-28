Photos show Ivana Trump’s grave at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ

Ivana Trump was laid to rest at her former husband’s golf course in New Jersey where white flowers and a plaque marked the freshly buried grave.

Donald Trump’s first wife was buried at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. She died on July 14 at 73 years old.

Photos taken by The Post Thursday show Trump’s grave alone against a bucolic scenery of trees and shrubbery. The grave looks upon a sprawling green space upon the country club’s vast estate.

The plot where Ivana was buried has a bouquet of more than two dozen white flowers and a plaque that reads in all capital letters Ivana Trump with the dates she was born and died.

The grave is in a place where golfers would not see it as they tee off for a round of golf. The small section of the club is below the backside of the first tee.

A source previously told The Post last week that the New York City icon was buried “not too far from the main clubhouse.”

The source added, “They have a private grassy area. It’s just a very discreet piece of granite engraved with her name.”

Back in 2017, Donald Trump conveyed plans to build a 10-plot graveyard that overlooked the first hole of the golf course for family members, according to the Washington Post.

Trump has said in the past he wants to be buried at the site, too.

“Mr. Trump … specifically chose this property for his final resting place as it is his favorite property,” his company wrote in a 2014 state filing.