Photos show ‘duck sauce killer’ Glenn Hirsch fighting with doomed delivery man

Never-before-seen photos show “Duck sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch grappling with Chinese food delivery man Zhiwen Yan outside his Queens restaurant — just months before allegedly gunning him down.

The images show Yan fighting with Hirsch as the deranged suspect — who killed himself last month — tried to damage the car of Great Wall restaurant owner Ken Yang in December.

“He said, ‘I have a gun, I have a gun,’” Yang recalled Hirsch telling Yan. “‘I’ll remember you.’ He said that.”

The incident is part of a repeated pattern of harassment Yang says Hirsch unleashed on the eatery before Yan’s murder in April.

Hirsch, 51, was accused of fatally shooting the 49-year-old delivery man because he had a vendetta against the eatery over duck sauce.

He claimed that he was shorted on the condiment in a pick-up order last year, Yang told The Post on Tuesday.

In photos provided to the Post, duck sauce killer Glenn Hirsch is seen having a physical dispute with Great Wall restaurant delivery man Zhiwen Yan. NY Post

Hirsch was accused of gunning down Zhiwen Yan on April 30 because he allegedly had a vendetta against the Great Wall restaurant for shorting him on duck sauce. NY Post

Hirsch wrote in his suicide note that he never had an interaction with Yan. NY Post

“He slash[ed] my tire and the delivery guy saw him,” Yang said. “He ran away and we all together go outside to catch him because [his face] was covered, so we take a picture. He wanted to go inside his car.”

Yang said the incident took place on Dec. 16 outside the Queens Boulevard restaurant.

According to a police report filed with the 112th Precinct, Yang reported that shortly before 10 p.m. that night, Hirsch was seen “scratching [the] driver’s side of [the] vehicle with a knife,” and took off in his Lexus after employees confronted him.

Hirsch, 51, had been out on bail when he shot himself ahead of a morning court hearing, sources said.

Yang said there was a repeated pattern of harassment Hirsch unleashed on the eatery. Ellis Kaplan

It was just one of several troubling encounters, including one incident in January when Yang said the disgruntled customer showed up with a gun.

Hirsch was later charged with shooting Yan dead on April 30 after he dropped off an order and was heading back to work on his scooter.

Police, firefighters and EMS are seen at the scene where Yan was gunned down. Robert Mecea

He was released on $500,000 bail, but took his own life last month, leaving behind a rambling suicide note proclaiming his innocence and calling the case against him “a textbook case of sloppy police work.”

Yang, however, maintains the newly released photographs prove that Hirsch had a beef with the restaurant and acted on it, despite his earlier claims to the contrary.

Hirsch’s estranged wife, Dorothy Hirsch, was indicted earlier this month on nine counts of criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly keeping her husband’s guns in her apartment.

Cops found a .357 Magnum revolver, a .25 caliber semiautomatic pistol, a .38 caliber revolver, a .380 caliber semiautomatic pistol, a .45 caliber semiautomatic pistol and three 9mm semiautomatic pistols when they searched her home in June.

Dorothy, 62, endured a “decades-long history of physical, verbal and psychological abuse” from her husband, her attorney, Mark Bederow, told The Post. The abuse proves “this is not some Bonnie and Clyde operation. She was not hoarding guns for him,” Bederow said.