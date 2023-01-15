Photos show crooks who robbed Brink’s truck in NYC

Newly released surveillance photos show the three crooks who swiped $300,000 from a Brink’s armored truck in Brooklyn — including a man clutching a bag while running across a street, police say.

Two of the thieves distracted the driver by asking for directions while the other grabbed the money bag that the Brinks worker momentarily put down on the back bumper of the truck during a cash drop at a Chase bank at 5423 Eighth Ave. in Sunset Park on Jan. 6, authorities said.

“While the employee was distracted, another unknown individual quickly removed a bag that was left unattended on the bumper of the armored Brink’s truck and fled the scene on foot,” said cops, who released the images over the weekend.

All three male criminals fled afterward, cops said. The stolen bag contained $300,000 in cash, cops said.

One of the suspects who distracted the driver.

The second suspect who distracted the driver.



The suspect who nabbed the bag of money.

A suspect seen clutching a bag while running across a street.



There have been no arrests, cops said.