Photo of NYC gunman who struck 14-year-old girl in Queens

A dramatic photo released by the NYPD on Thursday night shows the gunman wanted for shooting a 14-year-old girl and two other teens in Queens a day earlier.

The man is seen with his gun drawn in broad daylight while flanked by a posse of three accomplices on 188 Street in Fresh Meadows at about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday.

He allegedly fired off multiple shots, striking the girl, Kaitlyn Lau, who was an unintended target, in the neck in what sources have described as a gang-related shooting.

Two 18-year-old men, believed to be the shooter’s intended targets, were also struck by the gunfire, police and sources have said.

All four men fled in a dark grey sedan after the shooting, which stemmed from a “verbal dispute,” police said.

All of the teens were expected to survive their injuries.