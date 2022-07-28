Phil Guarino ID’d as body dumped in Brooklyn driveway

The man whose body was dumped on a Brooklyn driveway by a shadowy suspect with a hand truck was identified by relatives Thursday as a 28-year-old from Queens.

Phil Guarino was last seen driving a black 2020 Mercedes in Howard Beach on Sunday evening and died sometime between then and Monday night when a man was caught on surveillance video discarding his remains on a Dyker Heights driveway, according to police and relatives.

“We have no answers, we don’t know what’s going on,” Guarino’s aunt, Susan Armoia, told The Post by phone.

On Monday night around 11:30 p.m., a man was seen on surveillance footage wheeling Guarino’s body onto the 72nd Street driveway with a hand truck, police sources said.

A neighbor made the grisly discovery the following morning and called police.

People close to Guarino’s family made a series of frantic Facebook posts on Tuesday night asking if anyone had seen him and to alert local police if they did.

“He has not returned home to feed his pets nor has he contacted his friends family or his employer,” one of the post reads.

Guarino’s cause of death remained under investigation, officials said.

The following day, police informed relatives that Guarino’s body had been found.

“Thanks everyone for sharing this … unfortunately Phil was found and he had made his way to heaven,” a friend of the family wrote on Facebook Wednesday evening.

“Please pray for his family.”

Guarino’s cause of death is pending further study, a spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said, and police sources noted previously there were no immediate signs of trauma to his body. Police haven’t ruled out the possibility of an overdose.

The construction worker’s remains were discarded in a Dyker Heights driveway by an unknown suspect a day later, police said. Gregory P. Mango

Images of his corpse, taken by a neighbor and provided to The Post, show Guarino face down up against a fence near the back of the driveway.

His body is discolored and a piece of yellow material, either a shirt or a bag, is covering the back of his head.

“I could see it from the street on an angle. He was laid across, face down. He was just wearing shorts. No socks, the shirt off, you know, no shoes,” said Anthony Diprima, 55, who lives on the block.

“I was shocked when I found out… This is a good neighborhood, I’ve been here 55 years and never had anything crazy happen. So I don’t even know what walks around in the middle of the night here anymore.”

A neighbor made the gruesome discovery on Tuesday. Gregory P. Mango

Police were searching for the suspect who left Guarino’s corpse outside the Brooklyn home. Gregory P. Mango

Armoia said Guarino’s loved ones are sick over what happened and said his death has been a “tremendous loss to our family.”

“We don’t know anything yet,” the heartbroken aunt said.

“He was a good kid. Worked hard all his life.”

Armoia said Guarino worked in construction and described him as a “hard worker” who was “family oriented.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Additional reporting by Valentina Jaramillo and Tina Moore