Pfizer gives $1.5M grant to NYC schools’ STEM programs

New York City middle and high schools are set to receive a $1.5 million grant from Pfizer Inc. for science, technology, engineering and math programs, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Monday.

The grant was made to the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, according to a City Hall press release.

“If we don’t educate, we incarcerate, and this generous grant will bolster STEM educational programs to give our middle and high school students the ability to thrive in life by giving them the opportunity to explore careers many never thought possible,” said Adams in a statement.

The grant from Pfizer — a pharmaceutical company known for developing a COVID-19 vaccine among other medicines and inoculations — will support two STEM programs, including a career pathways initiative for middle schoolers.

“Supporting our youth is a win for us all — giving them the chance to learn new skills and create innovative change that will move our city forward,” Adams said. “These programs will help ensure their future is that much brighter and secure, and I thank Pfizer for helping put our city’s students first.”

The “Exploring Futures” program gives students access to an online platform for choosing a career, teacher and curriculum development, and partnerships with external organizations. It can also help them plan for choosing a high school, officials said.

The city will use $750,000 of the grant over three years to expand the program to 15 additional schools. Officials expert to serve 750 students, according to the press release.

Launched under former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration, it currently operates in nine middle schools with 225 students.

The grant from Pfizer is meant to help students explore potential career paths and help them earn college credits. Twitter / @NYCMayorsOffice

“What our children can achieve is unlimited if we help activate their passion and purpose,” said Schools Chancellor David Banks.

Adams and Banks have made tying together careers and the classroom a focus of the administration, including most recently rolling out a record number of youth job opportunities.

“Thanks to Pfizer for their generous support, giving middle school and high school students access to important STEM programming that will expand their future career opportunities and propel them into the possibilities of the 21st century workforce,” the press release said.

Pfizer is a pharmaceutical company known for developing one of the first COVID-19 vaccines. AP

The other program, a partnership between the Department of Education and The City University of New York called “College Now for Careers,” lets DOE students start earning college credits and completing STEM majors’ requirements at CUNY.

The initiative is funded by $675,000 of the grant over three years, and is expected to enroll an additional 1,000 students, officials said.

The press release said the broader College Now initiative is the largest of its kind in the country, serving more than 20,000 students per year.

“Supporting our youth is a win for us all!” tweeted the mayor’s office.

“At Pfizer, we understand that the future of medical breakthroughs and American innovation as a whole depend on the strength and diversity of our workforce,” said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

“It is never too early to attract, engage, and motivate students — of all backgrounds — to pursue careers in STEM,” he said.