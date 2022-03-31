Peter Panthier in Queens gunned down execution-style in video

Chilling video released by the NYPD captured the execution-style slaying of a 26-year-old man in Queens last weekend.

The victim, Peter Panthier, was gunned down at point-blank range while walking alongside his killer outside of 624 Grassmere Terrace in Far Rockaway at about 8:10 p.m. Saturday, according to cops.

Footage of the shooting shows the pair walking casually together on a sidewalk before the suspect fires a bullet into Pantier’s head.

Pantier instantly dropped to the ground, according to video, and the gunman fled on foot after the cold-blooded attack.

The victim was taken to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The suspect was still being sought early Thursday.