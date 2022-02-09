Pete Davidson is leaving ‘disgusting’ Staten Island pad

The “King of Staten Island” is no more.

Pete Davidson is leaving his beloved borough and moving to Brooklyn.

The “Saturday Night Live” star revealed the news in a video interview with fellow comedian and NBCLX host Tabitha Lipkin on Tuesday.

“I just want to make sure I don’t have underwear everywhere,” Davidson, 28, said at the start of the interview as he got up to move some items around in his bedroom, including a candle with Kim Kardashian’s face on it.

“Sorry, I am moving,” Davidson explained, “so my place is disgusting.”

When Lipkin asked where he would soon call home, the “Suicide Squad” star answered Brooklyn.

“I am moving to Brooklyn. I am very excited. I love Staten Island, but it takes too long to get over the bridge.”

Davidson’s reps did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.

Meanwhile, it doesn’t appear Davidson is planning to sell his fairly new Staten Island condo just yet.

As The Post previously reported, the comedian shelled out $1.2 million for a high rise just over a year ago, on Dec. 29, 2020.

Made up of two bedrooms and three baths, the luxury corner unit boasts sunrise views stretching from the Manhattan skyline to the Verrazzano Bridge.

Spanning over 1,500 square feet, features of the home include an open-layout plan, a redesigned kitchen with a peninsula seating area, quartz countertops and a unique “waterfall” installation.

The open floor plan combines the main living room with the dining area and kitchen. Realtor.com

The expansive terrace overlooks the Manhattan skyline. Realtor.com

The main bedroom has a private door leading to the terrace. Realtor.com

The master bathroom Realtor.com

A sitting area in the hallway is situated as a bridge between the kitchen and the bathroom. Realtor.com

Davidson’s latest love interest, Kim Kardashian, was spotted leaving the condo in December, after a date during which he showed her around his hometown.

The two have been linked following Kardashian’s appearance on “SNL” in October, when they shared a smooch in character. Soon after, they were seen holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in California.

Meanwhile, he’s been showing Kardashian his favorite local haunts, including Angelina’s Ristorante, where they posed for a photo with the owner.

Pete Davidson is moving to Brooklyn in hopes of an easier commute to work. Getty Images

This was the first home for Davidson. Prior, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” alum had been living in the basement of his mom’s house, which he purchased for her back in 2016.

Despite the upcoming move, Davidson won’t be bidding farewell completely to his hometown. The Shaolin native recently spent $280,000 at an auction on the John F. Kennedy, a decommissioned Staten Island Ferry boat. Davidson made the mysterious purchase in partnership his “SNL” colleague Colin Jost and Manhattan real estate broker and comedy club owner Paul Italia.

“The idea is to turn the space into a live entertainment event space, with comedy, music, art, et cetera,” Italia exclusively told The Post of their “grand plans” for the vessel.

“We’re in the early stages,” Italia continued. “But everybody involved had the same ambition — not to see this thing go to the scrap yard.”