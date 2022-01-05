Pet store accused of selling sick puppies won’t comply with AG probe

A Long Island pet store accused of selling sick puppies is stonewalling the state Attorney General’s investigation despite a judge’s order, court papers allege.

Shake a Paw didn’t allow the appointed veterinarians with AG Letitia James’ office examine all of its pooches during a Dec. 23 visit to its Hicksville and Lynbrook shops — in defiance of a court order, Assistant Attorney General Christina Bedell alleged in a letter Monday.

Nassau County Supreme Court Justice Helen Voutsinas issued a temporary restraining order on Dec. 17 against Shake a Paw prohibiting its two shops from buying and selling pups, ordering them to provide a full accounting of all the canines and ordering an independent vet to examine them.

The order came the day after AG Letitia James’ office filed suit against the pet store.

“Respondents’ employees were pulling dogs off of the sales floor and taking them to a room, without allowing petitioners’ veterinarians to examine them,” Bedell wrote. “For example, one puppy had diarrhea and when [Shake a Paw’s] employee was told that the puppy needed to be examined, the employee ignored petitioners’ veterinarian.”

Bedell claims that after the recent exams, at least 43 dogs variously tested positive for the flu, coronavirus, Bordetella, herpes, bronchitis and other bacterial infections.

The dogs had been cleared before the AG exam by another animal doctor, who Shake a Paw was seeking to appoint as an independent vet in the case.

Bedell also alleges that Shake a Paw has since placed an order for roughly 35 puppies, despite the judge’s order to stop sales.

“It appears that [Shake a Paw] put in multiple orders following the court appearance on December 17, 2021,” Bedell alleged.

Bedell also says the AG’s office still hasn’t received a full accounting of all the Shake a Paw dogs and she is asking Voutsinas to stop the stores from buying and selling any puppies until they’ve been cleared by an AG vet. The AG’s office wants a receiver to be appointed to oversee all sales.

Meanwhile, Shake a Paw lawyer Richard Hamburger wrote a Monday letter asking the judge to intervene “to stop the abusive and unauthorized conduct of the Office of the Attorney General.”

Hamburger claims that it has complied with the court ruling including canceling orders for the last week of December and for the first week of January. Hamburger also claims the pet store provided the pet inventory the AG’s office on Dec. 22.

Hamburger says the AG’s office has been delaying clearing puppies for sale on the pretext that they are still awaiting lab results from the canines’ health exams — even though as of Monday the results had been pending for 11 days.

“Under these circumstances, [Shake a Paw stores] have had no choice but to sell some puppies that have been certified by their independent veterinarian,” Hamburger wrote.

Hamburger also claims the AG’s office wasn’t authorized to freeze the sale of all puppies under the judge’s order.

“Clearly, this is unreasonable, unsupported by law or logic, not authorized by the [Temporary Restraining Order], and reflects, in reality, [the Office of the Attorney General’s] intention to shut down and destroy Shake a Paw’s lawful pet store business without due process of law,” Hamburger alleged.

In its lawsuit, the AG alleged that Shake a Paw bought pooches from puppy mills while claiming they were from legitimate breeders and that many were so sick, they died within days or weeks of being sold. The suit also claimed that the stores gave customers the run around when they sought refunds or compensation for medical bills.

At the time, Hamburger adamantly denied all the allegations.

“Shake a Paw has never knowingly sold a sick puppy, or knowingly misrepresented the pedigree, or breeder from whom the puppy was acquired,” Hamburger said at the time.

Hamburger did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.